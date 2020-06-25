IFFD keeps fireworks fire from reaching mobile home
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - If it weren’t for the fast response time of Idaho Falls Fire Station 2, a fireworks-related fire Wednesday night could have been much worse.
Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 10:40 p.m. to a field fire near the intersection of N Eve Drive and N Adam Drive. The reporting person said the six to eight feet tall flames were approaching a tree and had extended to a fence and shed.
When firefighters arrived, the fire had burned about 500 square feet of grass on the canal bank. The fire extended to a small tin shed and burned some of the contents inside the shed. Engine 2 was able to get fire control within two minutes after arrival, keeping it from a mobile home that was about 30 feet away.
IFFD said the fire was caused by fireworks.
Damages were estimated at approximately $2,000, and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
Every year, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responds to multiple fires due to improper use of fireworks, including the 2016 Henry’s Creek Fire which was the largest fire recorded in Bonneville County history.
Here are some things to remember:
- Safe and sane fireworks may only be purchased within city limits between June 23 and July 5.
- The Fire Marshal has the authority to approve or disapprove of firework display permits for various community events involving pyrotechnics.
- Please be courteous of others. Residents may be cited for disturbing the peace if they are found to be causing a disturbance in neighborhoods because of fireworks.
- Prior to purchasing fireworks, learn more about illegal or banned fireworks inside city limits by reviewing the city code.
- Keep safety in mind when lighting fireworks. Never light fireworks inside a structure.
- Point fireworks away from homes, and keep from brush, leaves and flammable substances. Never throw fireworks at people.
- Maintain a minimum 40 feet clear space when lighting fireworks and stand several feet away once lit. If a firework does not go off, do not stand over it to investigate it; put it out with water and dispose of it.
- Always have a bucket of water, hose, and/or a fire extinguisher nearby. Know how to operate the fire extinguisher properly.
- Closely supervise children around fireworks. Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Children must be at least 16 years of age to light fireworks.
- Sparklers may seem harmless, but can cause severe injuries as they burn at about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals. Children should be supervised while using sparklers.
- If a child or adult is injured by fireworks, seek medical attention immediately.
