Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
New
today at 12:32 pm
Published 12:39 pm

Firefighters investigate cause of structure fire, rescue puppies

House fire at 1088 Kearney st.
Puppies and mom rescued from House fire at 1088 Kearney st.
105385922_3172481962794764_1399182439419779109_n
Puppies rescued from House fire at 1088 Kearney st.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a call at 11:20 a.m. Monday of smoke coming from the back bedroom of a single-family home on Kearney Street.

Officials said all occupants were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

Crews did find five puppies inside the home, all of which are healthy and have been reunited with their mom.

Firefighters kept the fire contained to the back bedroom, but there is smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause and estimated damages are unknown at this time.

The fire is under investigation.

This is the third structure fire IFFD has responded to in the last two days.

Breaking News / Email Alert - Breaking News / Local News / News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply