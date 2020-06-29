Firefighters investigate cause of structure fire, rescue puppies

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a call at 11:20 a.m. Monday of smoke coming from the back bedroom of a single-family home on Kearney Street.

Officials said all occupants were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

Crews did find five puppies inside the home, all of which are healthy and have been reunited with their mom.







Firefighters kept the fire contained to the back bedroom, but there is smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause and estimated damages are unknown at this time.

The fire is under investigation.

This is the third structure fire IFFD has responded to in the last two days.