Water line repair on S Utah Avenue Aug. 12

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a water line in the 800 block of S Utah Ave, between Broadway and Houston Street, beginning at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

During construction, S Utah Ave will be closed through the construction zone.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Construction is anticipated to be complete prior to 8:00 a.m. Thursday for the morning commute.

Water service will only be interrupted to one local business during the repair.

If required, other impacted businesses in the area will be notified prior to any disruption in service.