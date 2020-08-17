Idaho Falls, Rexburg temples among 19 temples moving to Phase 2
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces phased temple reopenings each week.
The following 19 temples will begin Phase 2 of reopening on August 24, 2020, bringing to date a total of 48 temples in Phase 2:
- Aba Nigeria Temple
- Accra Ghana Temple
- Apia Samoa Temple
- Calgary Alberta Temple
- Cardston Alberta Temple
- Draper Utah Temple
- Edmonton Alberta Temple
- Idaho Falls Idaho Temple
- Jordan River Utah Temple
- Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple
- Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple
- Paris France Temple
- Regina Saskatchewan Temple
- Reno Nevada Temple
- Rexburg Idaho Temple
- Star Valley Wyoming Temple
- Twin Falls Idaho Temple
- Vancouver British Columbia Temple
Beginning August 24, 2020, the following eight temples will begin Phase 1, bringing to date a total of 138 temples reopening:
- Campinas Brazil Temple
- Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple
- Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple
- Concepción Chile Temple
- Guatemala City Guatemala Temple
- Mexico City Mexico Temple
- Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple
- Tijuana Mexico Temple
See a full list of temples and their current status.
Temples continue to reopen in four phases. The reopening of each temple is based on local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phased reopening
Phase 1: Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment
- Perform living sealings only for previously endowed members under strict guidelines and safety precautions
Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only with restrictions
- Perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, with priority given for those who will be sealed. The next priority will be endowments for in-field missionaries (who left home prior to receiving their endowment), then followed by those departing for missionary service in the near future. These priorities will be addressed according to the capacity and scheduling ability of each temple.
- Maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations
Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions
- Continue providing ordinances for living individuals
- Provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner
- Open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed
Phase 4: Open for full operations
- Resume regular temple operations
Comments