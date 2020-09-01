IFPD and IDOC partner for Re-Entry hygiene kit drive

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is partnering with the Idaho Department of Corrections Re-Entry Program on a hygiene kit donation drive.

IFPD is hoping to collect basic hygiene items the Re-Entry program can then provide to past offenders who are re-entering the community.

The IDOC Re-Entry program is currently in need of the following items for men and women.

Shampoo/Conditioner (2-in-1)

Body Wash (Liquid, not bar soap)

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Flossers

Nail Clippers

Shaving Razors

Deodorant

Lotion

Shower Shoes (Flip-flops)

New Underwear

New Socks

New Bed Linens (Twin/Full)

“The idea is that by helping people get started on the right foot, hopefully we can help reduce their likelihood of reoffending and help people who are working to become successful contributing members of our community,” Idaho Falls Police Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said.

When people are released from incarceration they are often starting over, so the goal of the Re-Entry Program is to increase public safety and reduce recidivism (the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend).

The Re-Entry program relies on donations to provide these kits to returning citizens.

IFPD and IDOC personnel will be collecting these items at a “Drive Through Drop Off” location Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. This will be at 2400 S 25th East, in the parking lot in front of Best Buy closest to 25th East.

You can also drop off items you wish to donate at the following locations from Wednesday, September 2 to September 9 during business hours: