Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the foothills near the Black Hawk subdivision (S Henry Creek Road/Cast Iron Road) for a field fire Sunday around 10 p.m.

Firefighters extinguished the fire by about 11 p.m.

The fire burned about 0.5 to 1 acre.

IFFD said there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, and no structures were burned.

The cause is under investigation.