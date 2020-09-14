Wines in the Wild goes virtual

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Wines in the Wild: Home Edition will be the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society (TPZS) first virtual fundraiser.

Wines in the Wild: Home Edition, sponsored by Broulim’s Food Stores, features unique and exclusive “carry-out party in a box” options that will include an appetizer, dessert, wine and décor. There are box options for 2 or 12 people.

“We encourage you to find ways to celebrate on your own in a safe, socially distant way,” TPZS Executive Director Laurie Gravatt said. “Maybe you could gather a few close friends or family to spread out and join us from your own back yard.”

The boxes are limited and only available to purchase online HERE until Monday, Sept 21.

You can pick up your Home Edition box on Friday, Sept. 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the William J. Maeck Education Center located at the front entrance of the Idaho Falls Zoo.

As part of your home experience, Broulim’s and the zoo will host a live event featuring a wine pairing experience and a special virtual zookeeper animal interaction on Friday, Sept 25 at 8:00 p.m.

TPZS is a nonprofit organization that supports the Idaho Falls Zoo.