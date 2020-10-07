LIVE: IFFD to burn down structure Wednesday afternoon

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department is planning to burn down a structure they have used for training Wednesday afternoon.

The Olive Training Structure is just off of First Street behind the Planet Doom Haunted House.

The structure has been used for four or five years for training firefighters, said Kerry Hammon, Idaho Falls Public Information Officer.

Hammond said the structure is being burned to make way for a new building.

She said they're burning it down as a thank you for all the training they have done there over the years.