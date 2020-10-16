Idaho Falls Zoo holds virtual Oktoberfest on Oct. 23

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fall is in the air which means it’s time for Oktoberfest.

The Tautphaus Park Zoological Society (TPZS) invites you to celebrate virtually with Oktoberfest: Home Edition.

You’ll have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Oktoberfest: Home Edition packages online for families and adults until Oct. 19.

Each package will feature a unique and exclusive “carry-out party in a box” option for 2-6 people to enjoy at home.

On Friday, Oct. 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., you can pick up your party box at the William J. Maeck Education Center located at the front entrance of the Idaho Falls Zoo.

Then, the zookeepers will host an online event at 8:00 p.m. that night taking you behind the scenes of some of the animal exhibits while you enjoy your party box.

The boxes are limited and only available to purchase online HERE.