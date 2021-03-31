Idaho Falls Fire Dept. seeks “Partners in public safety”

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The city of Idaho Falls is advising business owners to watch for information about a new “Partners in Public Safety Program.” The Idaho Falls Fire Department said the plan is intended to help protect employees, businesses, firefighters and the public.



It seeks to provide firefighters with accurate information about the conditions, conduct, and operations of a business.



“This program helps mitigate risk for businesses and puts valuable information in our firefighters' hands before they arrive on scene during an emergency,” explains IFFD Fire Marshal, Scott Grimmett.

The three key elements of the program include business registration, fire code application, and inspection. Those three elements are required under the International Fire Code, for applicable businesses, to insure a minimum level of safety.

“The business registration and fire code permit may not apply to every business in Idaho Falls. There are links to permit types within the online application to help business owners determine if this requirement applies to them,” explains Kerry Hammon, public information officer, Idaho Falls Fire Department. “We also have staff available by phone or email to answer questions and help business owners through this process.”

Grimmett said businesses that require registration and permits will be contacted annually to schedule an inspection after completing the online registration.



The Fire Department is also requesting emergency contact information. That data is being requested of all businesses, regardless of whether or not they need the registration, permit, and inspection.

Hammon explained, “Should a fire or other emergency occur at your business after hours, on a holiday or other times when a responsible party is not on the premises, it is critical that we have updated contact information for responsible individuals who can provide law enforcement and fire officials with essential information and access to the property.”



For questions or concerns, contact IFFD Fire Prevention Division at (208) 612-8497.

