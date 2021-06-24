Live burn structure training set Friday

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Fire Department firefighters will be conducting live burn training inside an old structure off Milligan Road in Snake River Landing beginning Friday at 8:30 a.m.

You may see light smoke and flames coming from inside the structure off and on throughout the day on Friday. If weather conditions and call volumes warrant, they may burn on Saturday, June 26 and will continue burning throughout the month of July as conditions warrant.

“This burn is different than the controlled brush burn last Sunday in Snake River Landing which was done to prepare for the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks display," IFFD Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said. "This burn is to sharpen the skills of senior firefighters while training new recruits on structure fires.”

The structure is located approximately 30 yards off Milligan Road, so the road will remain open to motorists; however, there may be congestion along Milligan Road due to fire engines and water tenders coming and going from the property.

The burn is expected to finish up around 3 p.m.