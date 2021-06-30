Blue Cross of Idaho sponsors new conference center at Mountain America Center

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Blue Cross of Idaho announced Thursday it signed the naming sponsorship of the new conference center at the Mountain America Center.

The new Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center, which broke ground on May 18, 2021, is set to be complete in September 2022.

“Blue Cross of Idaho is pleased to partner with the Idaho Falls Auditorium District and play a role in the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls,” said Paul Zurlo, President of Health Markets for Blue Cross of Idaho. “Idaho Falls is ideal to host large, regional conferences and trade shows – such as multi-state farm expos, fly fishing conventions or auto shows. Blue Cross of Idaho made a 20-year commitment to the Idaho Falls Auditorium District to bring the new conference to life. We believe it will be a major boost to the city’s economy and look forward to seeing the arena completed.”

The new venue is approximately 48,000 square feet and will hold up to 5,500 spectators for concerts, high school sports tournaments, and a new Idaho Falls junior hockey team.

“Blue Cross of Idaho is a ‘blue-chip’ company and we are thrilled to have them as part of the team building the Mountain America Center,” said Terri Gazdik, Chair of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District Board. “Their contribution to this center reflects their commitment to Eastern Idaho and we are very appreciative to have them supporting this project.”