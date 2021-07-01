Most of June saw above average temps.

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The heat has turned up like never before. Blistering temperatures have stuck around eastern Idaho this entire summer.

28 out of the 30 days in June saw above average high temperatures here in Idaho Falls, and many people are looking for solutions to break the heat.

Burley broke 7 record high temperatures last month alone.

This problem hasn’t just existed for only June. 87% of days this year have featured above average temperatures in Idaho Falls.

It doesn’t look like this is coming to an end any time soon. Most of July is expected to have more potential record breaking temperatures.