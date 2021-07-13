Sparklight customers experience internet outage

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Sparklight customers have been without internet services for most of the day.

The company posted on Twitter they're "experiencing a technical issue that is impacting the ability for customers to reach us by phone and access their online customer account."

The outage was reported across several states, including Idaho.

They reported internet service started coming back online late this afternoon.

They suggest if you have slow or no service to reboot your modems.

It's unknown what caused the outage.