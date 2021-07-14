Local law enforcement chaplains donate safety lights to honor Deputy Wyatt Maser

Idaho Falls

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho (LECI) began raising funds in June of 2020 to purchase Guardian Angel Safety Lights for local Idaho Falls and Bonneville County law enforcement, in honor of fallen Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy Wyatt Maser.

LECI hopes these lights will contribute to the visibility and safety of our law enforcement officers while serving our community at night.

LECI raised more than $3,000 that was used to purchase 30 wearable lights. This set of lights will be donated to the Idaho Falls Police Department. These lights are lightweight and designed to be worn on the shoulder/lapel of the officer’s uniform. The lights are easily turned on/off and are visible from a distance of two miles.

“We are excited to receive this gracious donation from the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho and thank everyone who supported the effort,” Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson said. “With this donation we will be able to make these lights available to many of our patrol officers for use on nighttime traffic stops, vehicle accidents, and other police scenes when visibility is low.”

The National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund reports, in 2020, 22 of the 45 officer deaths (or 49%) were traffic related (Jan 1 - May 28). LECI hopes by adding this essential piece of duty equipment we can reduce this number

significantly.