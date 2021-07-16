East Idaho’s biggest garage sale set Saturday

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - If you like going to yard sales over the weekend, here's one you could really get lost in.

East Idaho's biggest garage sale and outdoor market is coming to Hillcrest High School Saturday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

And you can feel good about making those purchases. Not only does it keep the money here in our community, but you can also donate to the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

Organizers say this is not the run of the mill yard sale.

"No, it's not your typical garage sale, so we will have plenty of garage sale items there, but there will also be people that have made their own products," said Evynn Bronson of Elite Events. "We'll have small businesses from the community there, we'll also have food, activities for kids, bounce houses, lots of giveaways, free bags, everything to make everybody happy for the day."

The cost to get into the event is $2.