Idaho Falls Zoo changes Senior Day due to weather
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Due to expected inclement weather, the Senior Day at the Idaho Falls Zoo scheduled for August 2 has been changed to Monday, August 9.
Visitors 62 years old and older get in for only 50 cents from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
This annual event, hosted in conjunction with Lincoln Court, offers lunch for a suggested $5 donation per person to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, as well as live music by the Old Time Fiddlers, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The zoo animal ambassadors will also be making guest appearances between 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Although the official date has been changed for the lunch and activities, admission rates for Senior Day will continue to be honored Monday, August 2, in addition to Monday, August 9.
