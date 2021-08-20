Funland picnic in the park

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Funland is making a comeback this weekend. The park is hosting a picnic Saturday, August 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Food vendors will be there for attendees to purchase lunch from.

The first 1,000 people within the gates will even receive free popcorn and cotton candy.

Funland, though vacant for the last couple of years, has been a part of the community since 1947. All funds received during this event will go to the restoration efforts for Funland.

Funland is using these funds to help reopen its doors in 2022, for the 75th anniversary of the original opening. They are hoping to restore the original format, "The Hut" log cabin, and rides of the classic amusement park. They want to also add in additional rides, an 18 hole golf course, and have a new shared entrance with the Idaho Falls Zoo.

The event is completely free to attend. They are plenty of activities for families to enjoy as well. Music and entertainment will also be performing during the entire event. A pie eating contest will be held in addition and Percy the Penguin, the mascot of the Idaho Falls Zoo, will look to be roaming Funland too.