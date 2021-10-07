EIRMC recognized for environmental sustainability initiative

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) received the Making Medicine Mercury-Free Environmental Excellence Award from Practice Greenhealth, a national organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.

EIRMC earned the recognition for virtually eliminating mercury in the facility and maintaining efforts to prevent it from re-entering the hospital. Facility personnel performed an exhaustive review of equipment known to contain mercury, and these products were replaced with new equipment that was mercury-free.

Examples of items include thermometers, light bulbs, blood pressure cuffs, batteries and laboratory chemicals.

“This award represents EIRMC’s continued commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility," said Yesenia Valenzuela, Safety Officer and Environment of Care Coordinator. “EIRMC’s Plant Operations and Facilities team have a long history of implementing “green” initiatives that support environmental sustainability, save energy, and reduce the carbon footprint of our hospital.”