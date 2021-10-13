Roadshow visits local senior citizens

Idaho Falls

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Some local senior citizens are getting some special treatment Wednesday.

Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti declared this October as 'Residents Rights Month.'

Performers visited Fairwinds-Sand Creek in Ammon with a roadshow.

The old time fiddlers played their special kind of bluegrass music and a belly dancer also performed.

The residents enjoyed themselves.

"Oh it was really entertaining, I really enjoyed it," resident Claris Jones said. "I like those country music things. They go out of their way to make us happy. They really do."

The road show will travel to other nursing homes in the area over the next few days.