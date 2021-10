IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Dozens of dogs at the Idaho Falls Animals Shelter are in desperate need of a loving home.

As of Sunday, the shelter says they had 34 dogs, but only 20 kennels.

They're asking for people to come in, look at the dogs and adopt one, or to come and donate, to help reduce adoption fees for both dogs and cats.

It's a no-kill shelter, so it's even more important these animals get adopted to free up space.