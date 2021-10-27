2 hospitalized after crash on US 26

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday on the Ririe Highway at N 55th E, northeast of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County.

According to police, a Toyota Camry was traveling northbound around 5:56 p.m. on 55th E and failed to yield to a Honda CR-V that was traveling eastbound on US 26, and the Honda CR-V struck the Toyota Camry.

Police say the Camry was driven by an 18-year-old female from Idaho Falls, and the Honda was driven by a 65-year-old female from Rigby. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and a ground ambulance transported both drivers to a nearby hospital.

One of the westbound travel lanes of US 26 was blocked for approximately one hour and forty minutes while emergency responders assisted those involved.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.