Missing adult found safe

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 6:15 p.m. The Idaho Falls Police Department reports Christian has been located safe and sound.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say Christian Avenius is a 26-year-old male with sandy blonde hair, blue eyes, approximately 6' 8" and thin.

Christian was last seen wearing the hat pictured, a jacket and shorts with white thermal leggings underneath.

Christian was last seen approximately two hours ago walking southbound on Holmes from 17th Street.

Anyone who has seen Christian in the past two hours or who is aware of his current whereabouts, call Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208)529-1200.