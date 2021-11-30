Hazmat team investigates suspicious device at Thunder Ridge

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville School District 93 reports a suspicious looking device was found in a student's backpack at Thunder Ridge High School Tuesday afternoon.

The district said out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to have a hazmat team examine the device.

After a brief investigation, it was found the device was harmless, and students at the school were never in danger.

"We wish to thank the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and other responders for their quick response and assistance. We encourage members of our community to be proactive when they see something that doesn’t feel or looks right and let us know by filling out an anonymous form at www.d93.org/HelpAlert."