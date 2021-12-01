Idaho Falls man arrested connected to Jan. 6 Capitol riots

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Falls man is in federal custody for entering the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

The FBI arrested Tyler Tew, 39, on a warrant from the U.S. Court District of Columbia.

According to federal court documents, the FBI received a tip Tew had posted on Facebook he was at the US Capitol on January 6th.

Courtesy: U.S. Court Document

The FBI used geolocation data obtained from a search warrant on Tew's cellphone along with surveillance video showing he was inside the Capitol building during the riots.

They also have video footage showing Tew entering the Capitol through the Senate Parliamentarian door, looking inside the office that belonged to then Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Richard Shelby (R-Ala.)

Several minutes later, Tew was seen filming his surrounding with his cellphone.

Courtesy: U.S. Court Document

A police body camera shows Tew at the Capitol north door. The footage shows him possibly yelling at officers until he was peppered sprayed.

Courtesy: U.S. Court Document

Tew is charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

You can view the court document describing the facts below.