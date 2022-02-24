Idaho Falls Zoo seeks new adult volunteers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Zoo needs adult volunteers to perform on-grounds conservation presentations, support education programs, special events, help with zoo grounds and exhibit maintenance and gardening.

You can learn more at the informational presentation for prospective volunteers on Saturday, March 5 at 2:00 p.m. in the William J. Maeck Education Center located at the entrance of the Idaho Falls Zoo.

Applications to volunteer will be accessible and available to submit March 14-31 at the Idaho Falls Zoo’s website under the "Get Involved" tab or at https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/742/ Adult-Volunteers.

Applications for adult volunteers (ages 18+) are due March 31, 2022.

Once accepted, all new volunteers must pass a City of Idaho Falls background check and attend all required training programs. Adult volunteers are required to become members of the Zoological Society, purchase a uniform shirt, and may be required to submit medical information. The approximate participant fees annually are $50.