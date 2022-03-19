Local family organizes support for Ukrainian Orphans

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A local couple has organized a way to send money to aid Ukrainian refugees through gofundme.com.

Kasia Andersen grew up in Bielsko-Biala Poland, Ukraine’s western neighbor. Her mother and brother remain in Poland and have been gathering food, clothing, and making hygiene kits for the refugees and orphans fleeing to the city.

"My parents saw the results of war," said Kasia Andersen. "I lived through some results of war as well as a child. So immediately I felt I got to do something about this. So there's a connection because we went through it as a country and it's has a tremendous impact on people and it's horrible."

Kasia received a call from her brother earlier this month. He asked her for any way to help the dozens of orphans sent to their hometown in Poland.

With the help of her husband Adam, Andersen started a GOFUNDME page to raise 50-thousand dollars.

"At least 130 orphans have arrived in her hometown of Bielsko-Biala with only a backpack and are in dire need of aid. More are coming," said Adam Andersen.

The Andersens have been able to contact authorities in Poland through Kasia's brother.

They plan to send the funds to local orphanages to purchase needed supplies, such as blankets, clothes, and food

"We're hearing there might be 50 infants coming in. So they may not need bunk beds, they may need cribs and diapers," said Kasia.

As of today, Andersen's GOFUNDME campaign has raised $4,751 of their $50,000 goal.