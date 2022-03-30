INL celebrates waste removal milestone

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Another milestone was reached for waste removal at the Idaho National Laboratory.

This week, they removed the last of the buried hazardous waste from the radioactive waste management complex.

A celebration was held at the facility Wednesday afternoon.

Site managers and Governor Brad Little, along with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, were there.

The Department of Energy has used the facility since the early 1950's, and INL has worked almost 17 years to remove the waste.

"It is a commitment that we had made to the state of Idaho that we would, by a certain date 2023 get this waste exhumed and out of here, such that, we were making the environment safer here for the for the state of Idaho," Connie Flohr said.

Now they will remove the buildings and create an environmental cap over the trenches.

The site says it will take about 3 million to 5 million cubic yards of dirt and other materials to restore the natural landscape.