Missing 11-year-old located

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 5:50 p.m. The Idaho Falls Police Department reports Audrey has been safely located.

No other information was released.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for a missing 11-year-old.

Audrey Morin has brown hair, brown eyes, is approximately 4’ 11” tall, and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

IFPD said Audrey was last seen wearing bleached shorts, a pink hoodie and black ankle boots was last seen leaving Longfellow Elementary School after school and did not return home as expected.

Anyone who has seen Audrey since 2:30 p.m. or who is aware of her current whereabouts is asked to call Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at 208-529-1200.