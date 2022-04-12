Funland at the Zoo hoping for partial summer return

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls is hoping to bring Funland at the Zoo back to life. Some of its former glory could be coming back as early as this summer.

If you look at it now, it might be hard to imagine that it used to be one of the hot spots in Idaho Falls. It was when Funland first opened at Tautphaus Park back in 1947.

The hope is that it will be again.

"Hopefully we're creating a place that continues that legacy. Where it really is a place where time kind of stops. And I think that's why we focused on keeping it nostalgic, so that you are actually stepping back in time."

Dana Kirkham, Funland Restoration Committee Director, says the initial plan was to have it all functioning this summer for the 75th anniversary.

"That's just simply not going to happen based on the way the finances have rolled in."

Close to $200,000 has been raised so far.

Kirkham says some of the rides could be ready for the summer. She believes when people see some of the plan in action, that will prompt more donations to come in.

"I think the philosophy we have at this point is that let's get as much refurbished and beautified as possible and hopefully that encourages more people, when they can actually see something happening, to write the checks to make the big picture happen."

Legacy bricks that will be displayed at the park are being sold to help raise money. Around 250 bricks have been sold. They have the capacity to sell 2,000 bricks and can be added after the original display is constructed.

Kirkham says they are thankful that so many people are interested in Funland at the Zoo.

"But what we really need now is businesses and industry to get interested in Funland and start writing some of the larger checks."

Then the memories of and Idaho Falls treasure can be passed to generations to come.

More information about the project and how to donate can be found at Funlandatthezoo.com.