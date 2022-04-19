Idaho Falls Regional Airport urges planning ahead as parking reaches capacity

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) is experiencing high volumes of passengers leading to packed parking lots.

Airport staff urges passengers going through IDA to utilize ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft or have someone drop them off at the airport. With parking lots reaching capacity, if someone does prefer to drive their own vehicle, it is encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early to find parking.

“With the closure of the Jackson Hole Airport and more flights to our airport, the number of passengers has grown exponentially,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said. “We are happy to have people through our airport but just want to remind them to plan, so they don’t get left behind.”

Arriving two hours before scheduled departures will allow travelers enough time to park, check-in with the airline and proceed through Transportation Security Administration screening. Once at the gates, travelers will find an improved airport terminal with new restaurant offerings.

Passengers are also encouraged to pack smart before arriving at the airport. Knowing what you can or can’t pack in carry-on and checked luggage before arriving to the airport makes the screening process easier. IDA encourages travelers to visit the “TSA What Can I Bring?” tool here or at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all.

The area directly in front of the terminal is for individuals loading or unloading their vehicles only. Please wait on Skyline Drive for passengers to arrive, then proceed to the airport when they are ready to be picked up.

IDA officials also remind travelers that airports are still under federal mask mandates, and all passengers must always wear masks both in air terminals and while flying. Passengers are also encouraged to check on their flights regularly online with their air carriers to be aware of flight schedules and delays.

“We are working very hard to make traveling through our airport as comfortable and convenient as possible,” Cloutier said. “Just be patient and plan for a little extra time to get through lines. A little kindness and some preplanning will go a long way to helping make travel better for everyone.”

Idaho Falls Regional Airport staff will continue to provide updates on their social media pages as parking is filled.