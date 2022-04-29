Senior citizens are being celebrated during a Saturday event

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Local seniors will have the chance to show off what they love during a free event Saturday.

Senior Solutions and Idaho Falls Community Hospital will be hosting their ‘Celebrate Seniors’ event from 10 a.m. to 5 pm at the Westbank in Idaho Falls.

After a more than two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Senior Solutions owner and CEO Chanse Powell says they're excited to offer the event again.

"We wanted to hold it sooner than this, but obviously the pandemic has been a challenge," Powell said. "We just are excited that we get to come together and feel that energy and excitement. And I know so many people we've talked to, they're just excited to be involved and to be there. And, you know, the seniors as well, it's exciting for them to show the things that are important to them."

‘Celebrate Seniors’ will have stage performances, booth displays, games, raffle prizes, and lots of fun for people of all ages. The event will feature more than 25 senior citizens and their talent displays and performances.

Display booths will show different talents, from caricature drawing, knife making, and sewing, to woodcarving and watercolor painting. Some seniors will be displaying businesses or causes they have worked with.

Stage performances will include poetry recitation, choral singing, piano, and guitar playing, as well as a special performance by the local country band, Old Time Fiddlers.

Some local businesses will also be in attendance. Mann Mortgage, Golden Insurance, Beard St. Clair, Lincoln Court, and Eden Health all provide services that help senior citizens have a more comfortable golden phase of life, and they will be giving free seminars filled with tips on how to navigate the aging journey.

Meals on Wheels donations will also be a staple of the event. Everyone who donates will be entered into a raffle to win prizes worth up to $250. Proceeds from raffle tickets will be donated directly to the local Meals on Wheels, which has a home base locally at the Senior Center in Idaho Falls.