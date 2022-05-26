Zoo STEAM event

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Several classrooms of local second graders migrated to the "STEAM" event going on at the Idaho Falls Zoo.

That stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Organizers say it opens up new horizons for these kids.

“We have a very science-heavy community," public engagement curator for the Idaho Falls Zoo Sunny Katseanes said. "The Department of Environmental Quality is here talking about water quality. We've got the art museum here doing some art Museum of Idaho is here talking about the value of toys and balance. We've got Kyoto and Toyota here who's talking about electromagnetism and how it applies to cars.There's just an amazing array of things that kids can use to apply in their real lives and learn about some opportunities that they may not have thought of when it comes to steam.”

Around 1,500 elementary schoolers visited the zoo in the past two days.

The STEAM event was reserved for elementary schoolers, but the zoo is still open to the public.