Idaho Falls Regional Airport expecting busiest summer, starting Memorial Day weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The time for summer vacations is in full swing at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) as travelers are filling flights and airport parking lots.

“This summer brings our busiest season yet at the airport,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said. “We have already had a record-setting year and we don’t see things slowing down as we move into June.”

Summer travel is not the only factor increasing traffic at IDA. The airport has recently started nonstop service to Orange County and will launch a flight to Boise on June 16. Additionally, the temporary closure of the Jackson Hole Airport is anticipated to drive the airport into summer records.

“Much like the Idaho Falls region, the airport is growing faster than ever before,” Cloutier said. “In the past year, we have added new airlines, new flights and travelers are taking to the skies again after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Passengers are reminded to arrive two hours ahead of their flight to avoid getting left behind. The two-hour timeframe allows enough time for parking, check-in and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screenings before arriving at the gate.

Airport staff also urges passengers going through IDA to utilize ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft or have someone drop them off at the airport. With parking lots reaching capacity, if someone does prefer to drive their own vehicle, it is encouraged to plan and arrive early to find parking.

Passengers are also encouraged to pack smart before arriving at the airport. Knowing what you can or cannot pack in carry-on and checked luggage before arriving to the airport makes the screening process easier. IDA encourages travelers to visit the “TSA What Can I Bring?” tool here.