Businesses offering more incentives to hire new employees

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Job seekers gathered in Idaho Falls Wednesday for the Department of Labor's job fair, and there was no shortage of job opportunities.

Whether you're looking for an entry-level position, trade or professional career, plenty of places are hiring.

Several industries and local businesses are feeling the effects of the worker shortage. The state unemployment rate is less than 3%ch doesn't help industries and businesses trying to fill open positions.

In fact, they are trying to take make themselves as appealing to new hires as possible. Some even offer paid training, competitive benefits or signing bonuses.

For example, "you can sign on to become a meat cutter and also get a $2,000 bonus for doing so," Broulims representative Meredith Hinckley said.

While the Airport TSA has a different strategy to attract new hires.

"We're looking for part-timers," TSA agent Meredith Tyler said. "But we give full benefits, even those for part-timers. So you get benefits of what a full-time would get."

