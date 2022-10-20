Idaho Falls Zoo extending season into November

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Zoo is extending its regular season into November to give visitors more chances to enjoy the best little zoo in the west.

You will have two more days to enjoy the beautiful Halloween lights during a relaxing evening at the zoo without the trick-or-treat booths or other Boo at the Zoo activities. Zoo lights will be hosted on Oct. 24 and 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets will be for sale at the gate during the event for only $7 for adults, $4.50 for kids 3 to 12 and $0.50 for ages 2 and under. Zoo memberships and guest passes are valid during the Zoo Lights event.

"We can't wait to show you the zoo during the fall," Idaho Falls Zoo Public Engagement Curator Sunny Katseanes said. "Fall is a great time to visit the zoo as some of the cold-hardy animals, like camels and snow leopards, become more active in the cooler temperatures."

Extending the season from Oct. 29 to Nov. 27, the Idaho Falls Zoo will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

The Zoo is also offering a discounted admission rate for the fall season. For only $7 for adults (13-61), $5.50 for seniors (62+), $4.50 for kids (3-12), and only $0.50 for ages 2 and under. Memberships and guest tickets are also welcome during this time.

"You may be surprised to know all the zoo animals stay right in your zoo during the colder months," Katseanes said. "So be aware that as the temperatures decrease, the tropical birds and reptiles will move to their warm and cozy winter quarters inside the zoo for their health and wellbeing and will not be available for public viewing."

For more information on fall at the zoo and zoo events, ticket prices, and zoo happenings visit Idaho Falls Zoo’s website.