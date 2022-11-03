Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
today at 11:35 AM
Idaho Falls police investigate shooting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police is currently investigating a shooting in Idaho Falls. According to police PIO Jessica Clements, the incident occurred in an apartment complex at the intersection of K-street and Canal Avenue around 9:40 a.m.

Responding officers found an adult male with what they believed to be a non-lethal gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating how the shooting occurred, but Clements assures us there is no danger to the community at this time.

"We need to make sure that we're doing our due diligence. But we will certainly update people as we go. And anybody who has... follow-up questions are welcome to look for updates from the police department and through our trusted news partnerships, of course," Clements said.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

