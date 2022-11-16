Annual Downtown Idaho Falls Christmas tree lighting set Nov. 19

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Idaho Falls is set for Nov. 19 beginning at 5:45 p.m. The tree lighting will be held at the Broadway Plaza located at 340 Memorial Drive.

Hosted by Local News 8's Jeff Roper, the event will kick-off with a live brass quartet performance from the Idaho Falls Symphony. The quartet will play until 6:15 p.m. when Santa will be welcomed to the Plaza with specials guests from the community.

The special large tree in the plaza will be “Honoring Idaho’s Brave” and decorated by the National Guard Family Programs. The tree will be decorated in red, white and blue, the colors symbolic of our Nation's flag. The ornaments represent the men and women of Idaho that have served or are currently serving in the Military. There is an ornament for each branch of the service, one for each Battalion of the Idaho Army National Guard and an ornament for each service member from Idaho that has died in service to our country since September 11, 2001. Our Service Members who were Killed in Action are represented with a purple ribbon for their sacrifice to our great Nation. Those that were killed in action leave behind loved ones and they are our Gold Star Family members that we join with to make sure they are "Never Forgotten".

We will welcome the City Council of Idaho Falls, Mayor Rebecca Casper and Santa who will arrive on a historic firetruck owned and driven by Kevin Call from Farr’s Candy. Carmen Peters will perform the National Anthem and members of the National Guard will present the Colors as part of the ceremony. Santa will start the countdown to light up the Plaza with a sea of lights. The magic of Christmas will be alive and well when Santa and his helpers turn on the lights throughout downtown Idaho Falls. Visit with Santa after the tree lighting and get a special treat.

Also found in Civitan’s Plaza at Park Avenue and B Street, enjoy the ‘Holiday Tree Forest’ that has been decorated by local schools and other groups.