Idaho Falls lifts snow removal parking restrictions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather event.

All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately.

Snow removal crews will continue to clean up problem areas as well as cul-de-sacs over the next few days.

If you know of someone who received a ticket and/or would like to receive notifications about snow removal parking restrictions, snow removal schedules, and other topics from the City of Idaho Falls, encourage them to download the new City of Idaho Falls app and/or direct them to sign up for text alerts by clicking on the Stay Informed/Sign Up button at www.idahofalls.gov.