Idaho Falls lifts snow removal parking restrictions, continues to address problem areas

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately.

Street Division personnel will continue to clean up problem areas, address ice issues and remove snow from cul-de-sacs during the next few days.

Personnel, working in conjunction with the Idaho Department of Transportation, will also continue to address potholes using a temporary cold mix material until the hot asphalt plants reopen this spring and the potholes can be fixed with a more permanent material.

If you know of someone who received a parking ticket and would like to receive notifications about snow removal schedules and other topics from the City, encourage them to download the new City of Idaho Falls app and/or direct them to sign up for snow removal text alerts by clicking on the Stay Informed/Sign Up link at www.idahofallsidaho.gov.