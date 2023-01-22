Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
January 20, 2023 6:24 PM
Published 2:00 PM

17th Street and Boulevard Bridge improvement project

Courtesy of MGN:Tony Magpantay

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Knife River will begin making improvements to the 17th Street and Boulevard Bridge on Monday, Jan. 23. Motorists should expect periodic traffic delays and lane shifts throughout the duration of the project. 

The goal of the project is to move the bridge back to provide a larger turning radius for truck access. Improvements will be made to the traffic light signal and pedestrian access. The work also includes extension of the bridge and new bridge railing. 

While much of the work will be conducted in the canal and off of the road, there will be occasions when traffic will be shifted to safely and efficiently complete tasks.  

The anticipated completion timeframe is mid-March, barring unforeseen conditions. 

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content