17th Street and Boulevard Bridge improvement project

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Knife River will begin making improvements to the 17th Street and Boulevard Bridge on Monday, Jan. 23. Motorists should expect periodic traffic delays and lane shifts throughout the duration of the project.

The goal of the project is to move the bridge back to provide a larger turning radius for truck access. Improvements will be made to the traffic light signal and pedestrian access. The work also includes extension of the bridge and new bridge railing.

While much of the work will be conducted in the canal and off of the road, there will be occasions when traffic will be shifted to safely and efficiently complete tasks.

The anticipated completion timeframe is mid-March, barring unforeseen conditions.