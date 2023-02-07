Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
today at 12:01 PM
Published 12:05 PM

Power restored in Idaho Falls

KIFI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 12:18 p.m. Idaho Falls Power reports power has been restored to all customers affected by the outage.

If you are still experiencing issues, make sure you check your breaker box, or call Idaho Falls Power to report your issue 208-612-8430.

ORIGINAL: Idaho Falls Power reports there is a power outage on the westside of Idaho Falls near Skyline and Pancheri Drive.

Officials say the power outage is from a vehicle crash into a power pole.

Officials say about 1,300 customers are without power.

Crews are working on getting power restored, and officials say power should be back on soon except for those just in the immediate area.

The intersection is closed as they clear the accident scene.

