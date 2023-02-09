Rent commercial kitchen space by the hour

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Need a commercial grade kitchen but just for a few hours? Now you can rent it.

The Idaho Innovation Center held the grand opening of the Idaho Commercial Kitchen Thursday.

They say it is designed to be a resource to the culinary community, and it is the largest licensed, fully inspected and stocked commercial kitchen available in the area.

The space can be rented by the hour.

"We are excited to introduce the Idaho Commercial Kitchen to Eastern Idaho," Idaho Innovation Center Executive Director Bryan Magleby said. "What an amazing resource this will be to the culinary community. This facility is the largest licensed, fully inspected and stocked commercial kitchen available in the area."

It is located in the heart of Idaho Falls at the Idaho Innovation Center off Yellowstone Highway. They say the Idaho Commercial Kitchen offers a convenient and professional space for food entrepreneurs, caterers, food trucks and culinary dreamers.

They say it will make it affordable for anyone to access a professional kitchen. The kitchen offers a state-of-the-art facility that includes everything you need to cook and prepare all types of food products.

Rental rates range from $25-$35 per hour.

For more information, you can contact the Idaho Falls Innovation Center.