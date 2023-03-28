BLM seeks public input on Upper Snake East Travel Management Plan 

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management prepared an environmental analysis for a proposed travel management plan in the Upper Snake Field Office. The BLM seeks public input during a 30-day comment period on proposed alternatives and resource analysis. This will assist the BLM in identifying appropriate areas for motorized and non-motorized recreation.

The Upper Snake East Travel Management Plan covers approximately 126,000 acres of BLM-managed land scattered throughout six counties in eastern Idaho and includes designations for approximately 850 miles of inventoried routes. The plan’s purpose is to establish a comprehensive system of routes providing access to BLM-managed lands for multiple-use activities, while addressing concerns related to cultural resources, fish and wildlife habitat, riparian areas, user conflicts, noxious weeds and invasive species.

“The Upper Snake East Transportation Management Plan will help the BLM and our partners provide a long term and sustainable transportation system that promotes access to public lands," Acting Upper Snake Field Manager Brandon Anderson said.

Detailed information on the plan is located HERE.

An interactive web map with transportation routes can also be located HERE.

The 30-day comment period concludes April 10, 2023. Comments may be submitted in the following ways: