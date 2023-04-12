Skip to Content
Lt. Governor Bedke celebrates legislative success with locals

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke met with the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to spread and explain the success of this latest legislative session. The group met together for the first time since before COVID-19 at Madison Memorial Hospital.

Lt. Gov Bedke says he is very satisfied with the legislation. They lowered property taxes for another consecutive year and put more funds into education and infrastructure.

He says that more work is needed though. He thinks Idaho's huge growing population will lead them to put more money into the state's infrastructure in the next few years.

