Applications open for Idaho Falls Police Citizen’s Police Academy

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department will host a Citizen’s Police Academy beginning May 2, 2023.

The Citizen’s Police Academy is a free 9-week program designed to give community members a working knowledge of the Idaho Falls Police Department, insight into being a police officer and a better understanding of crime, public safety and police activity in Idaho Falls.

This class is offered free of charge, but potential attendees are required to apply in order to be considered for a seat in the class.

Citizen’s Police Academies are hosted by law enforcement agencies around the country and vary from agency to agency. The primary goals of the Citizen’s Police Academy is to educate attendees about police and the department, and to build relationships between IFPD and the Idaho Falls community.

Classes are designed to be engaging and even hands on. The academy is expected to include an IFPD Facilities tour, Dispatch tour, and demonstrations in forensics/Crime Scene Investigations, firearms, TASER, Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones), K9 Officers, SWAT, the Bomb Squad, Emergency Vehicle Operations and other topics.

This free class is open to community members aged 18 or older and is a great opportunity for aspiring law enforcement officers, community members interested in joining the Citizen’s Watch Patrol, and community members who are simply interested in gaining a greater understanding of police and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The 2023 Citizen’s Police Academy will begin on Tuesday, May 2. Classes will be held each week on Tuesdays from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. until June 27. Attendees are expected to attend all classes.

Attendees must meet the following requirements to participate in CPA:

Be over the age of 18.

Have a valid driver's license.

Complete an application process.

Be able to pass a basic background check.

This class is active and hands on. Participants should be able to participate fully in course activities including fire arms training, emergency vehicle operations, and various walking tours and hands on demonstrations.

Class space is limited and preference will be given to those who have not participated in Citizen's Police Academy in the past.

You can view the APPLICATION HERE.