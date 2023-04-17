Disney Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert coming to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Disney Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert will be at the Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center on Tuesday, October 10.

This one-of-a-kind concert event features the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band celebrating all the record-breaking hit songs from the soundtrack.

Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours.

Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform each venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.