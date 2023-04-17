North Highland Park sidewalk improvements

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Improvements to the sidewalks in North Highland Park will begin on Wednesday, April 19.

JM Concrete will be installing sidewalk and drainage swales on both sides of Presto Street and on the west side of Jefferson Avenue.

All properties in the construction zone will remain accessible.

Please use caution around construction workers and follow traffic signs for modifications to traffic flow or plan alternate routes.

Barring unforeseen conditions, this project will be completed by the end of May.

This project is being funded by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

For questions or concerns, contact JM Concrete at (208) 528-8811.