Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
New
Published 9:56 AM

North Highland Park sidewalk improvements

City of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Improvements to the sidewalks in North Highland Park will begin on Wednesday, April 19. 

JM Concrete will be installing sidewalk and drainage swales on both sides of Presto Street and on the west side of Jefferson Avenue. 

All properties in the construction zone will remain accessible. 

Please use caution around construction workers and follow traffic signs for modifications to traffic flow or plan alternate routes.

Barring unforeseen conditions, this project will be completed by the end of May.   

This project is being funded by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). 

For questions or concerns, contact JM Concrete at (208) 528-8811.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content