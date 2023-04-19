Idaho Falls to hold public meeting regarding Water Facility Plan

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls invites community members to attend a public meeting and submit public comment regarding the 2023 Water Facility Plan.

The meeting will be held on Wed., April 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the City Council Chambers located at 680 Park Avenue. The meeting will begin with a presentation followed by an opportunity to review the Water Facility Plan, ask questions and submit public comments.

The Water Facility Plan is a comprehensive analysis of the city’s water system. The Plan, which was last updated and approved by City Council in 2015, provides key water system information, evaluations, and recommendations that help guide decision-making for City leadership and staff regarding the growth and sustainability of the water system.

Some of the information outlined in the plan includes a description of the existing water system, population and water demand projections, supply, distribution, condition of existing facilities, capital improvements, cost estimates, and funding strategies.

Idaho Falls residents are invited to submit comments about the draft Plan at the public meeting or by emailing ifwaterfacilityplan@idahofalls.gov. The public comment period closes on May 10, 2023.

To review the draft Water Facility Plan go to the Idaho Falls Water Division webpage or click here. The plan is also available for review at Idaho Falls Public Works, 680 Park Avenue, during regular business hours, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.