CEI to hold Construction Combine events in Idaho Falls and Salmon

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) announced the inaugural Salmon Construction Combine will be held April 26 – April 27 and the 5th Annual Idaho Falls Construction Combine will be held May 3 – May 4.

Inspired by the NFL draft, Construction Combines allow participants to learn and demonstrate construction skills, as well as potentially land a summer job.

The first day of each Construction Combine will feature training stations for students to learn skills in framing, concrete, electrical and finishing. On day two, students will show what they have learned to potential employers, working alongside local contractors and trades professionals to build sheds that will be donated to local veterans. Participation is free for students thanks to the generous support of area businesses and community organizations.

Started by Idaho State University and originally held in Pocatello in 2018, Construction Combines have since been held in Idaho Falls, Teton Valley, Twin Falls, Meridian, and Sand Point. This year’s Salmon and Idaho Falls Construction Combines are focused on helping current high school students learn more about different trades. These include construction, electricity, plumbing, and HVAC. The events also allow students to speak directly with local contractors who need well-informed and skilled workers about possible employment opportunities.

“Along with tremendous community partners, our goal is to deliver a hands-on experience to students and expose them to trades that can secure a family wage job,” said Angela Hays, Executive Director of CEI Workforce Training and Continuing Education. “Construction Combines are a great, immersive way to give area students an idea of what a job with one of our area construction employers would be like rather than simply telling them. The students also love the opportunity to give back to local veterans.”

The inaugural Salmon Construction Combine will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27 at the Lemhi County Fairgrounds (Fairgrounds Rd, Salmon, ID 83467). Registration is open until April 25 HERE. The Salmon event is being co-hosted by CEI, the Idaho Army National Guard, the Lemhi County Economic Development Association, QB Corporation, Ray’s Heating, Plumbing & Electric Inc., Rocky Mountain Electric, Salmon School District 291, South Lemhi School District 292,and many other Salmon Valley partners.

The 5th Annual Idaho Falls Construction Combine will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday May 3 and Thursday, May 4 at District 93’s Technical Careers Highschool (3609 N Ammon Rd, Idaho Falls, ID 83401). Registration is open through May 2 HERE. Sponsors for the Idaho Falls event include Bonneville Joint School District 93, CEI, Curtiss-Wright, the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Leadership group, Home Depot, the Idaho Army National Guard, Idaho Falls School District 91, Idaho Steel, Kiewit, Teton Steel, many other local organizations.